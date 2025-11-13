Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 31.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.15% to Rs 1062.65 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 31.52% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 1062.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 855.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1062.65855.97 24 OPM %0.791.35 -PBDT7.178.49 -16 PBT4.406.40 -31 NP3.525.14 -32
