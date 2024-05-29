Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 24.93 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.43% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 82.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ram Info rose 16.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.24.9320.5782.0980.984.73-0.2912.5110.991.581.3012.8911.350.920.7210.428.760.420.366.385.83