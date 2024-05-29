Business Standard
POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 298.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 307.66 crore
Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 298.32% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 307.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.63% to Rs 17.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 1120.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 874.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales307.66242.90 27 1120.44874.36 28 OPM %4.262.40 -3.473.28 - PBDT9.403.05 208 25.6218.92 35 PBT8.722.57 239 23.8817.16 39 NP7.131.79 298 17.7412.89 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

