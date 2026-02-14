Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 368.73% to Rs 16.64 crore

Net loss of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 368.73% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.643.55 369 OPM %1.980 -PBDT0.040.68 -94 PBT-0.040.60 PL NP-0.060.59 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 123.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 123.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today