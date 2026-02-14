Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 368.73% to Rs 16.64 crore

Net loss of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 368.73% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.643.551.9800.040.68-0.040.60-0.060.59

