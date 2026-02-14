Kitex Garments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.14% to Rs 181.99 crore

Net loss of Kitex Garments reported to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 34.14% to Rs 181.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 276.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.181.99276.324.6719.690.8258.91-12.3755.25-9.3941.03

