Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel Tubes allots 7.77 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Rama Steel Tubes allots 7.77 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Rama Steel Tubes has allotted 7,77,77,778 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 11.25 per share (including a premium of Rs 10.25) per equity share to allottee on a preferential basis.

Consequent to the said allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 163,60,40,979/- divided into 163,60,40,979 equity shares of face value Rs. 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arihant Capital Markets allots 5 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Arihant Capital Markets allots 5 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 100.82 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 100.82 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

GST collections have seen more than 200% growth since introduction

GST collections have seen more than 200% growth since introduction

INR crashes to record low as US visa fee hike sparks concerns

INR crashes to record low as US visa fee hike sparks concerns

GK Energy IPO subscribed 89.62 times

GK Energy IPO subscribed 89.62 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon