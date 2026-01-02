Sensex spurts 472 pts; consumer durables shares advance; VIX jumps 2.28%

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 471.50 points or 0.55% to 85,661.29. The Nifty 50 index climbed 151.80 points or 0.58% to 26,300.15.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.68%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,586 shares rose and 1,375 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) a single-figure indicator of sector performance fell from 56.6 in November to 55.0 in December, signaling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector in two years. Amid a general lack of pressure on operating capacities, there was only a marginal increase in factory employment during December.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.28% to 9.40. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,432, at a premium of 131.85 points as compared with the spot at 26,300.15.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 62.4 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.17% to 37,239.90. The index added 2.89% in the three consecutive trading session.
PG Electroplast (up 5.41%), Voltas (up 3.81%), Blue Star (up 2.83%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.46%) and V-Guard Industries (up 2.35%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.93%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.83%), Havells India (up 1.71%), Whirlpool of India (up 1.43%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 0.5%) added.
On the other hand, Titan Company (down 0.21%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.02%), turned lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Avantel added 0.36%. The company has received a manufacturing order worth Rs 1.76 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL).
Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.66% after the companys total production rose 34.43% to 211,939 units in December 2025 as against 157,654 units recorded in December 2024.
Olectra Greentech surged 4.71% after the company announced the start of commercial operations at its greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.
