Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.06 167 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

