Ramco Systems hits 52-week high on launching 'Aviation Software 6.0'

Ramco Systems added 2.71% to Rs 441.15 after the company said it has launched 'Aviation Software 6.0' to drive transformation in M&E and MRO operations. Aviation Software is designed to positively impact M&E and MRO operations with AI-driven insights, advanced automation, and seamless integration. An integrated solution with modules for contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance, supply chain management, finance, ePUBS and advanced mobility capabilities, Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 is built to handle the challenges of tomorrow, the company said in an exchange filing. The release introduces many unparalleled features that enable organizations to digitally transform their maintenance execution processes, as well as their management of flight safety, materials and commercials, with some of the key features and modules. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It includes the engine MRO module for precise engine upkeep, maintenance control centre (MCC) hub for aircraft readiness reviews, aviation MRP module for optimising resources, graphical quote comparison tool for informed purchases, purchase automation framework for streamlined orders, and enhanced pricing solutions for efficient billing.

Sundar Subramanian, chief executive officer (CEO), Ramco Systems, said, The latest version of Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 is a significant milestone in our journey of continuous innovation and commitment to excellence. Along with the advanced capabilities, our specialized Engine MRO solution is a key part of this release, addressing the critical challenges of engine maintenance. By harnessing advanced technology and our domain expertise Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 will enable aviation organizations meet their growing customer demands and stay competitive. We look forward to empowering organizations drive transformation with this game-changing release.

Manoj Kumar Singh, chief customer officer, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, We are incredibly proud to bring Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 to our customers. Our relentless focus on innovation has helped us build this AI-powered solution that not only addresses the current challenges faced by aviation organizations but also anticipate their future needs. With advanced capabilities such as automated workflows, data-driven decision making, optimized supply chains, and specialized modules like Engine MRO, we believe we are setting new industry standards with Ramco Aviation Software 6.0.

Ramco Systems is a well-established enterprise software product provider known for its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, serving over 1000 customers globally with 2 million users. The company has been driving innovation for over 25 years and has proven its capabilities in Global Payroll, Aviation Aerospace & Defense, and ERP, delivering tangible business value.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 19.65 crore in Q1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 46.76 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales fell 1.8% to Rs 136.98 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 139.54 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

The scrip hit 52 week high at Rs 455 in intraday today.

