Estimated market potential for social enterprises in India estimated at US$ 8 billion

The estimated market opportunity and potential for social enterprises in India is estimated to be US$ 8 billion ( 7 billion) by next year, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Highlighting the increased investor interest in Indias social enterprises at an event today, the Minister noted the increase in average deal size for social impact investments grew from US$ 7.6 million ( 6.7 million) to US$ 17.6 million ( 15.4 million) between 2010 and 2016.