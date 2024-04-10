Ramco Systems partners with Korean Air

To deploy Ramco Aviation Suite at Korean Air's Engine Maintenance Center

Ramco Systems announced its strategic engagement with Korean Air, a flag carrier of South Korea and its largest airline, to implement its flagship aviation software, Ramco Aviation Suite at Korean Air's Engine Maintenance Center. This association was officially announced at MRO Americas 2024, Chicago.

This engagement comes close on the heels of the airline announcing the construction of its new engine MRO facility in Unbuk, near Incheon International Airport, claiming to be the largest engine maintenance plant in Asia, consolidating all engine MRO capabilities into a single cluster. The airline currently conducts MRO work on six engine models, and with this expansion, Korean Air is looking to add three more engine types to its aircraft family.

The implementation of Ramco's Aviation Software will replace multiple legacy systems to streamline operations across current engine shops and planned expansion sites. With comprehensive MRO-specific functionalities, and integrated e-publications all on a unified platform, offered as an out of the box solution, Ramco Aviation will be the technological foundation for Korean Air. In addition, the airline's engine maintenance center will also benefit from digital enablers such as Mobility via Anywhere Apps, HUBs, Dashboards and other integrations to the ecosystem offerings, powered by Ramco.

Ramco's robust Engine MRO solution will cater to the current and future expansion plans of the airline, thereby strengthening the airline's aircraft engine maintenance capabilities and solidifying its presence in the MRO segment.

