Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 72.41% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 72.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.87 -72 OPM %-370.83-20.69 -PBDT-0.680 0 PBT-0.680 0 NP-0.680 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

China's Shanghai Composite index edges up by 0.12%

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends first interim dividend

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

