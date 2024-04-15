Ramkrishna Forgings wins Rs 270 cr order for Vande Bharat Train Set

Ramkrishna Forgings announced the receipt of a significant order for the prestigious Vande Bharat Train Set. This order, valued at Rs 270 crore, is to be supplied to the BHELTRSL consortium, marking a pivotal moment in the Company's journey towards excellence in rail infrastructure development.

The scope of this project involves the development and validation of the Bogie Frame for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Trainset. The Company's expertise and commitment to innovation make it the ideal partner for this critical endeavor.

This order encompasses 32 train sets, each comprising 16 coaches. Consequently, RKFL will be producing a total of 1024 bogie frames, showcasing the company's capacity to handle large-scale and intricate manufacturing requirements.

