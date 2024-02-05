Ramkrishna Forgings wins USD 13.16 mn contract for supply of rear axle components

Under this strategic partnership, the Company will be supplying rear axle components and services for the off-highway sector for the next four years. The Company, renowned for its expertise in forging and manufacturing, emerged as the ideal choice of OEMs to further enhance its offerings and meet the growing demands of the market.

This contract emphasises the Company's unwavering dedication to technological advancement, precision engineering, and unparalleled customer service. This achievement not only demonstrates the Company's exceptional product quality and reliability but also showcases the commitment to establishing itself as a key player in the North American automotive landscape.

Ramkrishna Forgings announced a significant milestone as it penetrates further into North American market. Strengthening its foothold in the region, the company has been awarded a substantial contract valued at $13.16 million USD (Rs.1092 Mio). This momentous agreement underscores the Company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive components space.