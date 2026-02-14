Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales rise 9.99% to Rs 429.36 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 10.42% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 429.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 390.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales429.36390.35 10 OPM %5.405.07 -PBDT23.2622.31 4 PBT12.9423.79 -46 NP12.7214.20 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Supertex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Supertex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 3.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 3.30% in the December 2025 quarter

New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 44.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 44.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today