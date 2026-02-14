Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.99% to Rs 429.36 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 10.42% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 429.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 390.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.429.36390.355.405.0723.2622.3112.9423.7912.7214.20

