Supertex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.83% to Rs 10.72 crore

Net loss of Supertex Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 48.83% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.7220.957.185.780.080.54-0.110.35-0.120.16

