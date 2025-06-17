Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane (Madras) jumps after board approves land sale in Velachery

Rane (Madras) jumps after board approves land sale in Velachery

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Rane (Madras) surged 12.31% to Rs 1012.15 after the company's board approved the sale of a significant land parcel in Tamil Nadu.

The board has given the approval to sell approximately 3.48 acres out of a total 4.5-acre plot located in Velachery, Chennai, to Canopy Living LLP -- a joint venture between real estate players Arihant Foundations & Housing and Prestige Estates Projects.

This move comes after shareholder approval was secured in May 2025. The company has not disclosed the sale value or expected timelines for completion.

Rane (Madras) is a preferred supplier to major OEMs and Aftermarket in India and abroad. It manufactures various automotive products, viz. steering and suspension systems, brake components, engine components, and light metal casting components. Its products serve a variety of industry segments including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, railways and stationery engines.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Rane (Madras) declined 39% to Rs 6.5 crore while net sales rose 6% to Rs 901.3 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

Indicators pointing to continued robust growth trend in 2Q25 for India

Indicators pointing to continued robust growth trend in 2Q25 for India

Maruti Suzuki India launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki India launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon