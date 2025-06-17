Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with modest losses in mid-afternoon trade, amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment remains cautious, with geopolitical factors likely to shape further movement. Investors will closely track crude oil prices, the G7 summit, upcoming Bank of Japans policy decision and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.The Nifty traded below the 24,900 level.

IT shares witnessed buying demand for third consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 210.64 points or 0.26% to 81,597.34. The Nifty 50 index fell 80.20 points or 0.32% to 24,865.25.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.45%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,533 shares rose and 2,384 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.48% to 14.32.

Also Read

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

India cannot afford to be divided over languages, says VP Dhankhar

US President Donald Trump

White House considers meeting Iran this week on nuclear deal, ceasefire

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 250 pts; Nifty below 24,900; SMIDs slide; IT pack bucks trend

Jairam Ramesh

Instead of 'acche din', 'days of debt' have arrived: Cong dig at Modi govt

Tech Mahindra

TechM trades higher for 10th straight day; should you buy, hold or sell?

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1% to 39,463.65. The index rallied 2.61% for the three consecutive trading sessions.

Tech Mahindra (up 1.69%), LTIMindtree (up 1.29%), Persistent Systems (up 1.2%), Infosys (up 0.95%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.63%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.58%), Coforge (up 0.55%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.41%) and Wipro (up 0.38%) jumped.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.269 from the previous close of 6.270.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.2325 compared with its close of 86.0450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.07% to Rs 99,110.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 98.20.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.45% to 4.430.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement advanced 96 cents or 1.31% to $74.19 a barrel.

Stock in Spotlight:

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) shed 0.49%. The company said that its subsidiary ABD Maestro has launched 'Russian Standard Vodka, Russias number one premium vodka, in the Indian market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indicators pointing to continued robust growth trend in 2Q25 for India

Indicators pointing to continued robust growth trend in 2Q25 for India

Maruti Suzuki India launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki India launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG

Brahmaputra Infra climbs after bagging Rs 24-cr orders from NHAI & WRD Assam

Brahmaputra Infra climbs after bagging Rs 24-cr orders from NHAI & WRD Assam

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon