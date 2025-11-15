Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.400.33 21 OPM %25.0015.15 -PBDT0.130.05 160 PBT0.130.05 160 NP0.130.04 225
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content