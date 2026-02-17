India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit declines 13.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.02% to Rs 1846.65 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company declined 13.73% to Rs 456.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.02% to Rs 1846.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1525.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

