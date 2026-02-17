Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 1.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 423.70 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 1.30% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 423.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 403.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.423.70403.686.847.7218.4222.1810.7814.177.787.68

