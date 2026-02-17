Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 1.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 1.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 423.70 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 1.30% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 423.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 403.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales423.70403.68 5 OPM %6.847.72 -PBDT18.4222.18 -17 PBT10.7814.17 -24 NP7.787.68 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

