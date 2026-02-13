Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.90% to Rs 3.75 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 130.77% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.753.6815.7311.960.520.320.400.180.300.13

