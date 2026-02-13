Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.90% to Rs 3.75 croreNet profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 130.77% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.753.68 2 OPM %15.7311.96 -PBDT0.520.32 63 PBT0.400.18 122 NP0.300.13 131
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST