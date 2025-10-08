Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RateGain partners with Sunrise Airways

RateGain partners with Sunrise Airways

Oct 08 2025

To optimize pricing and revenue strategy for Sunrise Airways with AirGain

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain), a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, today announced that Sunrise Airways has selected AirGain to stay competitive in one of the world's most price-sensitive markets. The platform gives the airline real-time visibility into fares, helping it optimize revenue while offering affordable connectivity across the Caribbean.

Sunrise Airways plays a vital role in connecting island economies across the Caribbean, providing reliable and affordable flights that support tourism, trade, and regional integration. As travel demand surges and competition intensifies in the region, the airline is embracing AirGain's real-time rate intelligence and next-generation VUE dashboard to optimize pricing strategies and safeguard its mission of making air travel more accessible across island nations.

 

With AirGain, Sunrise Airways will be able to monitor fares across airline websites OTAs, META search channels, Global GDS's in real time. This enables their revenue teams to anticipate market movements faster, protect yields, and craft traveler-friendly fare strategies that balance affordability with operational sustainability.

First Published: Oct 08 2025

