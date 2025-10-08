Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aksh Optifibre Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

We Win Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd and Hybrid Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2025.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 8.64 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43763 shares in the past one month.

 

We Win Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 60. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5943 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 299.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 981 shares in the past one month.

Hercules Hoists Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 208.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4781 shares in the past one month.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd rose 19.99% to Rs 19.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2336 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

