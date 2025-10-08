Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Infinity Infoway IPO doubles investor wealth on listing day

BSE SME Infinity Infoway IPO doubles investor wealth on listing day

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Infinity Infoway was trading at Rs 309.20 on the BSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 155.

The scrip was listed at Rs 294.50, a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 309.20 and a low of Rs 294.50. About 7.82 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

BSE SME Infinity Infoways IPO was subscribed 258.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 03 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 147 to Rs 155 per share. The equity shares were listed on BSEs SME platform.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 15,75,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for development of proprietary technology solution called ZEROTOUCH DaaS (Device as a Service), purchase of new IT Infrastructure and certification, funding of tender deposits and earnest money deposits (EMD) towards tenders, funding the incremental working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Infinity Infoway on Monday, 29 September 2025, raised Rs 6.32 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.08 lakh shares at Rs 155 each to 5 anchor investors.

Also Read

Salzer Electronics shares in focus

Salzer Electronics shares soar 16% after winning patent; details here

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,100; realty, PSBs drag; IT shines

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: 1GB wireless data in India costs less than cost of one cup of tea, says PM Modi at IMC

ipo market listing share market

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Worth your money or better to wait? Experts explain

Tyre stocks rally up to 4% in weak market; MRF hits record high

Tyre stocks rally up to 4% in weak market; MRF hits record high

Infinity Infoway is a software as a service (SaaS) company primarily engaged in providing customized and integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions to clients across various sectors, including education, manufacturing, retail, and construction. In addition to education and industrial ERP solutions, it also provides an Online Examination System (OES) to educational institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities to administer exams and distribute question papers to students. It has also developed a self-learning platform called Brainzorg, through which it offers digital education courses to students of all classes, based on topics covered in their current academic curriculum. As of 25 August 2025, the company had total 136 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 13.19 crore and net profit of Rs 4.19 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aksh Optifibre Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aksh Optifibre Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Ultramarine and Pigments at 'A+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Ultramarine and Pigments at 'A+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME Munish Forge takes off with modest lift on market debut

NSE SME Munish Forge takes off with modest lift on market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon