Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 295.06 croreNet profit of Rategain Travel Technologies declined 2.30% to Rs 51.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 295.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 277.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales295.06277.26 6 OPM %18.1821.72 -PBDT74.8877.21 -3 PBT65.5368.50 -4 NP51.0152.21 -2
