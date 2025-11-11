Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DOMS Inds rises after Q2 PAT grows 13% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

DOMS Industries rose 1.70% to Rs 2,562.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 13.5% to Rs 58.27 crore on a 24.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 567.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 81.81 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.5% from Rs 72.05 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA grew by 15.8% YoY to Rs 99.5 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 17.5% in Q2 FY26 compared to 18.8% recorded in Q2 FY25.

Santosh Raveshia, managing director, DOMS Industries, said, Our Q2FY26 results underscore our disciplined growth approach and strong execution, anchored by a diversified product portfolio that enabled us to navigate the GST reforms transition headwinds effectively. This sustained performance reflects our resilient business strategy backed by new product development, efficient manufacturing, cost management, and focus on growth.

 

The recent GST rate rationalization and income tax reduction are expected to boost consumption, aligning with our plans to commercialize our 44-acre expansion project and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

At DOMS, weve always believed we are more than just a manufacturerwe are a brand that inspires creativity, learning, and self-expression. By combining manufacturing excellence with consumer insight, we continue to launch new products across categories such as scholastic stationery, art materials, kits, paper stationery, and office supplies.

Building on our strong foundation, DOMS continues to strengthen its domestic presence and achieve growth in line with expectations. Our international business also maintains steady growth, with the FILA partnership progressing well. The momentum built in the first half gives us confidence in achieving our annual growth target of 18%-20%, supported by capacity expansion, new products, and deeper consumer reach.

DOMS Industries is a stationery and art product company primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of these products under the flagship brand, DOMS.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

