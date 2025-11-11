Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 82.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 66.99 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 82.06% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 66.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.9958.05 15 OPM %20.4115.80 -PBDT12.388.10 53 PBT9.835.92 66 NP7.614.18 82
