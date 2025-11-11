Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 82.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 82.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 66.99 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 82.06% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 66.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.9958.05 15 OPM %20.4115.80 -PBDT12.388.10 53 PBT9.835.92 66 NP7.614.18 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

