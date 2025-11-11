Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veedol Corporation Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Veedol Corporation Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Veedol Corporation's consolidated net profit jumped 18.32% to Rs 40.94 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 34.60 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6.93% year on year to Rs 509.23 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 55.25 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 19.90%, compared with Rs 46.8 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

The companys total expenses rose 5.77% YoY to Rs 464.93 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 236.39 crore (down 0.56%) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 40.20 crore (up 15.91% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 26.35% to Rs 90.61 crore on 7.09% rise in revenue from opertaions to Rs 1022.85 in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Also Read

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more

Eternal stock is seen testing the 100-DMA, while Swiggy 200-DMA on the charts.

Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises set for value unblocking, to list subsidiaries by 2031

CBSE AI curriculum program by NCERT

AI to enter classrooms: CBSE prepares draft curriculum, NCERT to review

GST Reforms

Maximise your savings: Top 5 credit cards to make the most of GST 2.0

Veedol Corporation has declared a first interim dividend of 1100% (Rs 22 per ordinary share of face value Rs 2 each) for the financial year 2025-26.

The record date for the purpose of this dividend distribution has been fixed as Friday, 14th November 2025. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, i.e., on or before Monday, 8th December 2025.

Veedol Corporation engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of lubricants.

Shares of Veedol Corporation shed 0.95% to Rs 1,720.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DOMS Inds rises after Q2 PAT grows 13% YoY to Rs 58 cr

DOMS Inds rises after Q2 PAT grows 13% YoY to Rs 58 cr

HEG surges after Q2 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 143 cr

HEG surges after Q2 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 143 cr

Barometers trade with minor cuts; pharma shares slide

Barometers trade with minor cuts; pharma shares slide

Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon