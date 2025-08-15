Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit declines 29.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.58% to Rs 155.29 croreNet profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 29.74% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 155.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales155.29127.73 22 OPM %3.944.68 -PBDT4.484.99 -10 PBT1.892.69 -30 NP1.892.69 -30
