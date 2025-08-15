Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 69.86 croreNet profit of Modern Threads (I) declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 69.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.8658.05 20 OPM %0.112.91 -PBDT1.381.88 -27 PBT0.290.80 -64 NP0.010.18 -94
