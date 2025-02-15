Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit declines 32.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 104.43 croreNet profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 32.91% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 104.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 101.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales104.43101.22 3 OPM %2.896.03 -PBDT2.932.96 -1 PBT0.530.79 -33 NP0.530.79 -33
