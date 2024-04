The new subsidiary will market the company's products by way of wholesale trading in steel tubes and pipes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in form of sole proprietorship, limited liability, one person company at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the name of RATNAMANI MIDDLE EAST PIPES TRADING - L.L.C. - O.P.C. on 16 April 2024.