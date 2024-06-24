Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3643.8, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.72% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% jump in NIFTY and a 63.21% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3643.8, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23523.4. The Sensex is at 77348.66, up 0.18%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has gained around 10.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9990.9, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62528 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News