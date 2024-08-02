Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 522.34 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 9.50% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 522.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 484.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.522.34484.145.144.1827.4422.4818.6114.6215.9117.58