Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 15.58 croreNet profit of Ravindra Energy declined 86.67% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.5826.58 -41 OPM %3.7223.70 -PBDT1.7612.14 -86 PBT-0.238.59 PL NP1.158.63 -87
