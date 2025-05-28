Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India FDI inflows rise 14% to $81 billion in FY25

India FDI inflows rise 14% to $81 billion in FY25

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

FDI inflows have seen a steady risefrom USD 36.05 billion in FY 201314 to USD 81.04 billion (provisional) in FY 202425, marking a 14% increase from USD 71.28 billion in FY 202324, according to provisional government data. FDI equity inflows alone surpassed $50 billion, registering a 13% year-on-year growth. The momentum, however, slowed in the final quarter of the fiscal year, with gross FDI declining 24.5% to $9.34 billion. The services sector emerged as the top recipient of FDI equity in FY 202425, attracting 19% of total inflows, followed by computer software and hardware (16%) and trading (8%). FDI into the services sector rose by 40.77% to USD 9.35 billion from USD 6.64 billion in the previous year. India is also becoming a hub for manufacturing FDI, which grew by 18% in FY 202425, reaching USD 19.04 billion compared to USD 16.12 billion in FY 202324.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JK Lakshmi Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 138 crore

JK Lakshmi Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 138 crore

ITI jumps after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 4 cr

ITI jumps after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 4 cr

Macrotech Developers rises after ICRA upgrades LT rating to 'AA' with 'positive' outlook

Macrotech Developers rises after ICRA upgrades LT rating to 'AA' with 'positive' outlook

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'A' group

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME Dar Credit & Capital lists with a modest premium

NSE SME Dar Credit & Capital lists with a modest premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon