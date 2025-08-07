Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raymond consolidated net profit declines 27.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Raymond consolidated net profit declines 27.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 524.29 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 27.71% to Rs 5325.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7366.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 524.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 449.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales524.29449.81 17 OPM %10.357.02 -PBDT66.7265.75 1 PBT28.2130.43 -7 NP5325.197366.46 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

