Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 1832.40 crore

Net profit of Raymond Lifestyle rose 78.26% to Rs 75.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 1832.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1708.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1832.401708.26 7 OPM %12.3312.57 -PBDT199.03188.51 6 PBT107.61112.26 -4 NP75.1942.18 78

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

