Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd surged 14.03% to Rs 6315 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4020 shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Green Energy Ltd spiked 11.38% to Rs 1118.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 46.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 6.39% to Rs 140.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd jumped 6.18% to Rs 254.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16330 shares in the past one month.

AMC stocks edge lower after SEBI proposes changes to industry's fee structure

Nifty above 26,000 level; oil & gas share advance

Forex reserves import cover stands at 11.4 months

Enviro Infra Engineers gains on winning Rs 248 crore sewerage project

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

