Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMC stocks edge lower after SEBI proposes changes to industry's fee structure

AMC stocks edge lower after SEBI proposes changes to industry's fee structure

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of eight asset management company declined in trade today after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released a consultation paper proposing a sweeping overhaul of the mutual fund fee structure.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.42%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (down 5.55%), HDFC Asset Management Company (down 4.82%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 4.11%), Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (down 3.99%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 2.87%), UTI Asset Management Company (down 2.22%) and Angel One (down 2.03%) edged lower.

A widespread market selloff was triggered by investor anxiety over SEBI's new proposals aimed at reducing costs for mutual fund investors, specifically by lowering expense ratios and capping brokerage fees.

 

SEBI's proposals primarily focus on two areas to improve investor returns.

First, the regulator plans to reduce the expense ratiothe fee covering fund management costsparticularly for schemes with large assets under management (AUM).

Also Read

CS Setty

BFSI Summit LIVE: India needs at least 2 banks in top 20, says SBI MD Ashwini Tewari

market rally, sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 260 pts, Nifty near 26,050; SMIDs mixed; metal, oil & gas outperform

Puravankara housing project

Serene Communities, Prathima to develop ₹400 cr senior living projects

bull markets, markets

RedTape share price jumps 5% on rolling out this product; details inside

protein on a budget

Protein on a budget: Everyday foods that outperform protein bars

Additionally, SEBI intends to remove the extra five basis points currently permitted across all schemes, calling the charge "transitory," and has proposed linking expense ratios directly to fund performance to better align fund manager and investor interests.

Fund houses must also separate any non-mutual fund activities into distinct business units. Second, the regulator suggested dramatically reducing the cap on brokerage and transaction charges.

Currently, mutual funds can charge up to 12 basis points for cash market trades and 5 basis points for derivatives, but SEBI proposes lowering these to 2 basis points and 1 basis point, respectively, to address concerns over "double charging" for research and execution costs.

While these changes are intended to enhance transparency and boost investor returns, they are widely expected to reduce the revenues of asset management companies (AMCs), particularly those with large AUMs or significant operational leverage.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty above 26,000 level; oil & gas share advance

Nifty above 26,000 level; oil & gas share advance

Forex reserves import cover stands at 11.4 months

Forex reserves import cover stands at 11.4 months

Enviro Infra Engineers gains on winning Rs 248 crore sewerage project

Enviro Infra Engineers gains on winning Rs 248 crore sewerage project

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Mahindra Finance gains as Q2 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 569 cr

Mahindra Finance gains as Q2 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 569 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesBSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon