Railtel Corp bags Rs 11-cr order from Northern Railways

RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order from Northern Railways for Railway Telecom Project aggregating to Rs 10.92 crore.The project is designated as Project-LDH-S and T. It is to be executed at the office of the Deputy Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (Works) / Ludhiana, located opposite the Railway Hospital, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, Punjab, India.
The said order is worth Rs 10,92,47,304 and is expected to be completed by 4 September 2025.
RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.38% to Rs 496.20 on the BSE.
