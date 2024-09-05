Railtel Corp bags Rs 11-cr order from Northern Railways

RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order from Northern Railways for Railway Telecom Project aggregating to Rs 10.92 crore.

The said order is worth Rs 10,92,47,304 and is expected to be completed by 4 September 2025.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The project is designated as Project-LDH-S and T. It is to be executed at the office of the Deputy Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (Works) / Ludhiana, located opposite the Railway Hospital, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, Punjab, India.