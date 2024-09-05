Business Standard
Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods shares rise

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index rising 57 points or 0.54% at 10576.5 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Sapphire Foods India Ltd (up 6.12%), Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd (up 6.06%),Shoppers Stop Ltd (up 5.33%),Zomato Ltd (up 5.17%),PC Jeweller Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Craftsman Automation Ltd (up 4.81%), Chalet Hotels Ltd (up 4.25%), Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (up 3.84%), Responsive Industries Ltd (up 3.69%), and Akzo Nobel India Ltd (up 3.62%).
On the other hand, Max Estates Ltd (down 5.38%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.82%), and Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd (down 2.74%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 438.66 or 0.78% at 56647.05.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.14 points or 0.44% at 16816.93.
The Nifty 50 index was up 19.4 points or 0.08% at 25218.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 28.65 points or 0.03% at 82381.29.
On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 691 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

