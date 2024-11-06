Raymond Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 77.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.52% to Rs 1315.48 croreNet profit of Raymond Lifestyle declined 77.48% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 116.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.52% to Rs 1315.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1377.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1315.481377.79 -5 OPM %13.0615.28 -PBDT154.05221.08 -30 PBT93.72174.45 -46 NP26.14116.05 -77
