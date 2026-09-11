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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd, Black Box Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2026.

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd, Black Box Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2026.

Raymond Ltd spiked 15.78% to Rs 988.15 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd surged 7.82% to Rs 269.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24891 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21460 shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd soared 6.22% to Rs 791.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33078 shares in the past one month.

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Dynamatic Technologies Ltd added 6.04% to Rs 12258.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 666 shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd advanced 5.64% to Rs 481. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33493 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:50 PM IST