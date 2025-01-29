Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond standalone net profit declines 53.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Raymond standalone net profit declines 53.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 399.58 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 53.10% to Rs 75.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 161.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 399.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 440.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales399.58440.75 -9 OPM %16.6810.91 -PBDT106.1790.57 17 PBT94.0077.86 21 NP75.55161.10 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Tata Motors Q3 PAT slumps 22% YoY to Rs 5,451 crore

Tata Motors Q3 PAT slumps 22% YoY to Rs 5,451 crore

Sensex spurts 631 pts; Nifty holds 23,150 mark; FMCG shares jump

Sensex spurts 631 pts; Nifty holds 23,150 mark; FMCG shares jump

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.91%

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon