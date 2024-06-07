RBI announces 7.98% rate of interest on Floating Rate Bond 2031

The Reserve Bank of India said that the rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2031 (FRB 2031) applicable for the half year June 07, 2024 to December 06, 2024 shall be 7.98 per cent per annum. It may be recalled that FRB 2031 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e. June 07, 2024) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread of One per cent, the central bank further stated.

