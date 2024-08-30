Business Standard
RBI cautions public against fraudulent activities in its name

RBI cautions public against fraudulent activities in its name

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday cautioned against fraudulent activities in its name and asked the public not share account login details, OTP, or KYC documents with unidentified persons. It has come to the notice of the RBI that unscrupulous elements are using various methods to defraud members of the public by using the name of RBI in some capacity, the central bank said in a statement. The RBI also listed various modus operandi employed by fraudsters.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

