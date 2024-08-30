RBI cautions public against fraudulent activities in its name

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday cautioned against fraudulent activities in its name and asked the public not share account login details, OTP, or KYC documents with unidentified persons. It has come to the notice of the RBI that unscrupulous elements are using various methods to defraud members of the public by using the name of RBI in some capacity, the central bank said in a statement. The RBI also listed various modus operandi employed by fraudsters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News