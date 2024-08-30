Sammaan Capital to raise Rs 30,000 crore via NCDs, bonds

Sammaan Capital announced that its board approved raising of funds through issuance of NCDs/ bonds, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 30,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

Sammaan Capital (formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance) is a housing finance company, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company offers competitively priced home loans in the affordable housing segment.

The company stated that the size, tenure, coupon, security (if applicable) and other details as applicable will be decided at the time of issue of each tranche series.