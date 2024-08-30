Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sammaan Capital to raise Rs 30,000 crore via NCDs, bonds

Sammaan Capital to raise Rs 30,000 crore via NCDs, bonds

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sammaan Capital announced that its board approved raising of funds through issuance of NCDs/ bonds, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 30,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.
The company stated that the size, tenure, coupon, security (if applicable) and other details as applicable will be decided at the time of issue of each tranche series.
Sammaan Capital (formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance) is a housing finance company, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company offers competitively priced home loans in the affordable housing segment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The housing finance companys consolidated net profit rose 11% to Rs 326.76 crore on 16.7% increase in total income to Rs 2,236.27 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Sammaan Capital rose 0.22% to Rs 162.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 220 pts, Nifty above 25,200; all sectors barring FMCG gain

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J&K Assembly elections: 244 valid nominations for Phase 1, 35 rejected

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Wayanad landslides: Police intensify patrol to check thefts, selfie seekers

Emergency, Emergency film

SAD sends legal notice to CBFC over Kangana's upcoming movie 'Emergency'

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advances to round three

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon