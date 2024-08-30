Hindustan Aeronautics announces cessation of senior management personnel

With effect from 31 August 2024Hindustan Aeronautics announced the cessation of the following senior management personnel of the company with effect from 31 August 2024:
C B Anantha Krishnan - Director (Finance) with Addl. Charge of CMD
E P Jayadeva - Director (Operations)
D Deepak - Executive Director (HR)
