Hindustan Aeronautics announces cessation of senior management personnel

Hindustan Aeronautics announces cessation of senior management personnel

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
With effect from 31 August 2024
Hindustan Aeronautics announced the cessation of the following senior management personnel of the company with effect from 31 August 2024:
C B Anantha Krishnan - Director (Finance) with Addl. Charge of CMD
E P Jayadeva - Director (Operations)
D Deepak - Executive Director (HR)
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

